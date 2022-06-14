(UPDATE) — Champaign County coroner Duane Northrup said the man was identified as Scott Boyne. Preliminary autopsy results indicate he died from multiple blunt force injuries he got during the crash.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police said a Rantoul man is dead after a weekend crash.

In a news release, troopers said the crash happened late Sunday night on US Route 136 west of Champaign County Road 2400E. Officers stated the vehicle, a 2007 Black Dodge Charger, drove off the road and through a ditch. It hit the embankment and then a telephone pole before overturning.

The driver, a 34-year-old man, was thrown from the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released.