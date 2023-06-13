RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) – One Rantoul leader is facing an uncertain future and serious criminal charges. The village administrator wrote a letter of resignation amid accusations that he battered his wife.

Scott Eisenhauer was arrested Monday night and arraigned Tuesday. He was charged with two counts of domestic battery and one count of unlawful interference with the reporting of domestic violence.

But, Eisenhauer’s resignation isn’t official yet. Board trustees asked for time to make a final decision. The mayor placed Eisenhauer on leave after hearing about his arrest. Tuesday, new details emerged as he faced a judge for the first time.

“It’s been a very stressful time going through this. I’ve never been through anything like this before,” Rantoul Mayor Charles Smith said.

Along with a few board members, Smith chose to take time in deciding Scott Eisenhauer’s fate as village administrator.

“There’s a lot of things being revealed that we weren’t aware of, and we’re wanting to see what the results of his hearing will be,” Smith said.

“I do not want to accept this resignation until I know all the facts,” Trustee Terry Workman said during Tuesday’s Village Board meeting.

“We’ve all made mistakes and made decisions sometimes that we regret,” Trustee Gary Wilson chimed in. “Once we get everything on the table and understand what took place and stuff, at that time, then we can make an intelligent and informed decision.”

“I, too, I agree not to make a decision until we know,” Trustee Sam Hall said.

At Scott Eisenhauer’s arraignment, the prosecutor’s argument began with a marital dispute between Eisenhauer and his wife.

“In response, he dumped the contents of her purse out, got in her face screaming at her, and pushed her down onto the couch, and hit her in the face,” the prosecuting attorney said Tuesday.

The prosecutor said as Eisenhauer’s wife called 9-1-1, Scott grabbed the phone from her, pulling out some of her hair in the process, and that she went outside to call police from her watch.

A statement from the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office says the deputies investigating the incident noticed redness on Eisenhauer’s wife’s face consistent with being battered. WCIA asked Mayor Smith if he had ever been notified of concerning behavior in Eisenhauer’s personal life.

“That’s a hard question to answer. There’s a lot of rumors and those types of things. And I just don’t put a lot of value on rumors. So there’s been nothing that would implicate anything against Scott in the past,” Smith said.

But professionally, his conduct was called into question by a Rantoul business owner who met with him one-on-one in October. She asked to remain anonymous, but shared an email sent from Eisenhauer’s official address in which he apologizes for raising his voice and pounding his fist at her.

An email sent by Scott Eisenhauer on October 3, 2022.

The business owner says she left that meeting crying, and has had no contact with Eisenhauer since he sent the provided email.

“He said that there had been some misunderstanding or some type of insult that had happened. He was offended by it. And that he would make it right,” Smith recalled.

Smith said that was an isolated incident, and he’s had no other concerns with Eisenhauer as a village employee.

“He has never expressed that or it has never been visible to anyone here in the building that I’m aware of, and especially to me,” Smith said.

Smith says he’ll be acting as interim administrator and reaching out to the Illinois City Managers Association for help selecting someone else to fill in. Eisenhauer is due back in court on June 27.

You can read the full Champaign County Sheriff’s Office statement below.