RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Mark Owen says he got a knock on his door at 3 a.m. and an officer told him he needed to evacuate because of a fire.

“It’s been three times in about three months it is a little concerning, the thought of when is it going to happen next,” said Owen, neighbor to the house.

As we were interviewing Owen the fire started again, and neighbors called the fire department.

“I can’t speak to the other couple of times, but There were so many air pockets in this, so many vast spaces for the fire to hide in, and that’s what it was doing,” Rantoul Fire Captain Richard Carr said.

Carr says when they showed up to the house for the fourth time, they took extra measures to prevent it from happening again.

“What has happened with this fire is that it has gotten back into the eves so it’s in-between the spaces in the roofline of the house, so what we’re doing is cut off that whole section of the top part of the roofing and bring it down, so it has nowhere else to go,” said Carr.

Neighbors like Owen say they are worried about their health, but Captain Carr says they are looking out for the community.

“Be vigilant, it should be safe, the air quality is safe, we do monitor that sort of stuff after a fire,” said Carr.

While the fires are unfortunate, Owen says there has been one good thing to come out of the ashes.

“We’ve gotten to know some of our neighbors that we didn’t know, that’s been kind of nice that there has been some coming together to watch for each other and really do want to take care of each other a little more,” said Owen.