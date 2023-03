RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — One school in Champaign County now has the green light to start a renovation project.

Rantoul Township High School will soon have a refreshed lobby, loft area, and basement. They’re working with a Champaign contractor to make the first phase of the multi-million dollar program happen.

Some offices will be gutted and replaced with bathrooms.

The work is set to begin next summer and continue during the school year.