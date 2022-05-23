RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) – May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and groups like the Youth and Family Peer Support Alliance wanted to make it count.

Every Sunday this month, they invited families to join them for fitness activities like yoga and dancing. They say exercise can help ease stress, depression and anxiety. Plus, it’s a good opportunity for families to connect and enjoy each other’s company.

Dayanna Crider, a youth advocate with the organization, said the month’s activities went really well. And she said it’s important to provide that space for people of all ages.

“I am high-functioning autistic, and I have different disorders. I wish I had someone that… when I was younger could relate to me, and could also understand what I was going through. That’s why it’s so important, because I want to help and want people to know you’re not alone,” she said.

She said even though sometimes only one family would show up, other times, they’d see several. If you’re interested in participating in the future, they post about upcoming events on social media.