SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) -- After an impressive run passing their entire agenda through the legislature earlier this year, the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus is looking to continue momentum into the spring session with a renewed focus on ending qualified immunity for police officers.

"This is not an anti cop, this is not a defund the police, this is none of that," Rep. Maurice West (D-Rockford) said on Tuesday. "This only targets the bad apples, the ones who do extreme measures, willful and wanton acts, not those who make mistakes, not for those. Mistakes happen. But it's for those who violate a constitutional right, and it is obvious that it could have been avoided."