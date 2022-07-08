RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) – “It’s a different direction than we’ve ever gone before in Rantoul. I can’t say that I totally agree with it,” Rantoul Mayor Charles Smith said.

It’s a direction that would put money directly in people’s pockets, but not everyone thinks it’s a good idea. Village trustees in Rantoul proposed giving every household a $300 utility credit from its COVID-19 stimulus money.

“The board has a huge decision to make – if they are to proceed with this recommendation,” Mayor Smith said.

The village wants to use a quarter of the money it received from the American Rescue Plan Act to help the people who live there, but they’re split over how to do it.

“I would love to hear from the public and I would love for them to pack that boardroom and tell us what’s going on from their perspective,” he said.

The decision to distribute $300 utililty credits would cost about 1.9 million dollars. That’s out of 8.1 million total they received from ARPA.

Mayor Smith said there are pros – like giving people some relief during a time when money is tight. But there are also cons – he said it’s only temporary, and the money could be better spent on infrastructure.

“It’s a short-term fix. It doesn’t really fix anything. It’s like putting a Band-Aid on a bullet hole. Primarily what happens here is that our business has always been that we take the money and we put it in something where we have a lot of longevity with it,” he said.

He said he’d like to put the money toward things that will benefit people for 15-25 years, like fixing roads, buying new equipment and updating their water treatment plant – rather than using it for something that will only help people for 30 days.

“Start rejuvenating the entire infrastructure of rantoul. I think that’s a better use of the dollars,” he said.

One man we spoke with agrees – he said there’s plenty of work that needs to be done. But, he said there’s also people who could really use the help with bills.

“Let’s help these people. There are so much more impoverished people than there are privileged individuals,” Sheldon Lashley said.

The board meeting will take place Tuesday night at 6 p.m. at the Village Hall. Mayor Smith said this time, he’d be willing to allow extra time for public comment.