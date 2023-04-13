URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A husband and wife from Rantoul are facing sexual assault charges that accuse them of having sex with a teenager they were fostering in their home.

Tate and Jaelyn Survance, 23 and 24, respectively, are charged with one count each of criminal sexual assault. At arraignment on Wednesday, bond was set at $100,000 each and they were ordered to be back in court next month.

Rantoul Police reports indicate that the Survances met and befriended the teen at a party in Mahomet last fall. The teen is said to have told the Survances that she was older than she actually was and the three began communicating regularly.

Reports said they discussed having sex together and in February, the teen visited the Survances to do this. The teen was, at the time, living with a relative in Decatur.

When an issue arose regarding the teen’s placement with her relative, she told a caseworker that she might be able to stay with the Survances. The reports said the couple did not tell the caseworker that they had allegedly had sex with her on prior occasions.

The Survances passed a background check and were approved to be the teen’s foster parents in early March. It was at this point that they learned her actual age.

On Tuesday, Tate Survance reported to Rantoul Police that the teen was flirting with him, and he wanted it to stop. He again failed to disclose the sex he and his wife allegedly had with the teen. The teen, however, informed police when they interviewed her.

The Survances were arrested early Wednesday morning and were arraigned later that day. If convicted, they face anywhere from probation to a prison sentence of four to 15 years.