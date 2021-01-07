Rantoul City Schools to offer antigen testing for symptomatic students & staff

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The Rantoul City Schools District will be offering antigen testing for students and staff.

Superintendent Michelle Ramage said testing will start when the district resumes in-person learning on January 19. “Our nurses, trained staff and administrators will provide the test to any RCS student or staff member who is symptomatic,” Ramage stated. Testing will be done at each school Tuesday through Friday mornings.

The superintendent said RCS was one of 40 school districts across the state to qualify for the tests. She stated this was based on their low income data.

Our concern here in Rantoul is the lack of access to testing for our students. Often our families have to drive to Champaign for testing and for many, transportation is a barrier. With RCS providing testing, it allows for an increase in the number of individuals taking the test. The sooner we know if students (or staff) test positive, the quicker we can quarantine and in turn, slow the spread. Michelle Ramage, Superintendent – Rantoul City Schools

Ramage also said they are testing those who are confirmed close contacts of those whom test positive.