RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The Rantoul Board of Trustees was unable to come to an agreement Tuesday night about whether to allow a public referendum on lifting a ban on marijuana dispensaries.

The village placed a ban on dispensary licenses three years ago. The Board of Trustees is now considering removing the ban, but was unable to reach a decision of how the ban should be removed.

Three trustees voted in favor of a public referendum, but the other three trustees voted against a referendum. Mayor Charles Smith did not cast a vote.

The trustees agreed to add the matter to next week’s meeting agenda in order to further discussion.