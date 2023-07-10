RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — An alley wall in downtown Rantoul is getting a makeover and the village Chamber of Commerce wants to use plastic bottle caps to make it happen.

The village government is looking for ways to spruce up their downtown just like many other small communities in Central Illinois. But the village decided against doing a typical mural with paint at Tanner Street and Congress Avenue; instead, they’re covering the wall in colorful bottle caps.

“Anything to beautify the downtown. I think it’s really cool the Chamber is doing that,” said George Papametro of Rantoul. “They already do the Freedom Fridays, they are getting more people. I mean, we want a vibrant downtown so I think it’s really awesome they are trying to do something, bring some color, bring something nice.”

Rantoul citizens are asked to save their bottle caps and contribute them to the mural. All caps will be accepted at the Chamber’s office at 120 East Sangamon Avenue.

The Chamber of Commerce is also taking design ideas; people can text 217-714-7316 to submit an idea.