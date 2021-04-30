Ransomware attack targets Illinois Attorney General’s Office

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials aren’t sure what may have been compromised during a ransomware attack on the Illinois Attorney General’s Office earlier this month.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced the attack was first discovered on April 10 when employees were unable to access the office’s network. That network contains public data such as names, addresses, email addresses, social security numbers, account numbers, health insurance information and records, medical information, tax information, and driver’s license numbers.

“While we do not yet know with certainty what was compromised in the ransomware attack, we are working closely with federal law enforcement authorities and outside technology experts to determine what information was exposed, how this happened, and what we can do to ensure that such a compromise does not happen again,” said Attorney General Raoul.

That investigation was launched immediately after the attack was discovered. Raoul said the office is still working normally as best as they can while they are rebuilding the network. He said they will continue to update the public on the investigation and what was compromised in the attack.

“This process will take time, but I understand that members of the public may have questions now, which is why I am establishing a toll-free hotline and making information available online. I am committed to transparency throughout this very sensitive process and will continue to provide updates that do not jeopardize the progress of our ongoing investigation or the security of our network.”

People with questions about the compromise can call the Attorney General’s Computer Network Compromise Hotline at 1-833-688-1949, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. For more information on how to protect your identity, click here.