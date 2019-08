SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)-- The state is adding another item to their list of conditions insurance companies must cover. The governor has already signed a bill requiring insurance companies to cover treatment for Epipens for children and Lyme disease. This time, adults will be the group that benefits from the mandate.

Under a new law, insurance companies will have to cover the cost for hearing aids for people 50 and over. Looking to not only improve their hearing, but their overall quality of life.