CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced two separate lane closures beginning Wednesday, May 3.

The closures, both on Randolph Street and University Avenue, are in order to clean windows at the 100 block of W. University Avenue. The following lanes will be closed from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.:

Wednesday, May 3 – A northbound lane of Randolph Street, between Park Street and

University Avenue will be closed. Northbound traffic will be reduced to one lane. Thursday, May 4 – A westbound lane of University Avenue, between Randolph Street and Neil Street will be closed. Westbound traffic will be reduced to one lane.

The city said they appreciate the cooperation of drivers in the area and encourage caution when traveling through work zones.