CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that one northbound lane of Randolph Street will be closed beginning Monday.

The city said northbound traffic will be reduced to one lane between Springfield Avenue and Healey Street while work is being completed. The closure is so parking deck maintenance can be completed at the 200 block of W. Springfield Ave.

The lane is scheduled to reopen on Friday, March 10, weather permitting. The city said they appreciate the cooperation of drivers in the area and encourages caution when traveling through work zones.