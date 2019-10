VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — All ramps on I-74 at the Fithian exit will be closed until Wednesday. IDOT officials said the closure is for ramp reconstruction.

If you’re heading that way, expect delays and give yourself some extra time. IDOT officials said to avoid the area altogether if you can, but a detour will be posted. They also said to pay close attention to the signs in the work zones, don’t use your phone, and watch for workers.