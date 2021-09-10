Ramping up security

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — New security measures have been put in place after Centennial High School was placed on lockdown earlier this week.

Centennial High School put up security doors for people to walk through. They also manually were checking people with handheld metal detectors.

The Champaign School District added these as a precaution to reduce violence. As we mentioned, Centennial was on lockdown on Wednesday. The principal said there was an incident involving a student with weapon.

Jefferson Middle School was also placed on lockdown. No one was hurt, but with this incident and fights breaking out at the high school, fans at the game seemed happy with the added security.

“We are extremely pleased with the metal detectors. There have been an increase in shootings and crime in the area. There were fights that my son witnessed and so this is a wonderful thing,” Melissa Smith, mother, said.

She said she has three kids so she’s glad to see more safety features added to keep students safe. Some other safety measures are happening across the district. They’re increasing the number of security officers in secondary schools, adding security cars to patrol the school buildings, and buying and installing hundreds of security cameras for the district.