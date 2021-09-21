Ramp reopens after oily substance leads to multiple crashes

(UPDATE) Troopers said IDOT put sand down on the road and the ramp is back open.

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police said drivers may need to find a new route when traveling near Tuscola.

In a news release, troopers said, “An oily substance is covering the northbound I-57 ramp to Tuscola (exit 212).” They went on to say combined with rain, the ramp is extremely slick and has contributed to several minor crashes.

The ramp will stay closed until crews with the Illinois Department of Transportation clean up the substance.