CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation closed another ramp at the interchange of Interstates 57 and 74 on Monday.

The ramp from westbound I-74 to southbound I-57 will be closed for five days in order for crews to construct temporary pavement. Drivers wanting to take this route are being detoured to Market Street via northbound I-57 to get on southbound I-57.

After that ramp reopens, IDOT will shut down another ramp the following week. The ramp from eastbound I-74 to northbound I-57 will be closed for five days as well, with drivers detoured to Curtis Road via southbound I-57 to get on northbound I-57.

The closures and construction of temporary pavement are part of the ongoing I-57/I-74 reconstruction project, a key part of Governor Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois capital program.

Drivers are advised to consider alternate routes of travel to avoid the area when feasible. If drivers must travel through the construction zone, they are advised to expect delays and allow for extra time. Drivers are further advised to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the construction zone, obey the posted speed limit, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.