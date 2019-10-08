Raminator to make pit stop

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The reigning Guinness World Records record holder for the Fastest Speed for a Monster Truck, Raminator will be making a pitstop in Mattoon.

Mike Hall, driver of the Raminator, receiving the Guinness World Record official certificate for the fastest monster truck

Recorded hitting a speed of 99.10 mph, Raminator will be racing just as swiftly.

Participants will be able to watch as cars crumble beneath the trucks wheels during the car crushes.

Fans can register and enter for a chance to win the 2019 FCA US LLC Sweepstakes where one (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive a vehicle credit in the amount of $70,000 valid toward the winner’s choice of an FCA US LLC vehicle from the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Truck or Fiat brands.

Raminator

October 12, 12:45 p.m., 1:45 p.m., 2:45pm, and 3:45 p.m.

The Fields Church

900 DeWitt Avenue East