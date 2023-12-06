CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The future of the University of Illinois’ historic arena may be on thin ice.

Maintenance at the U of I Ice Arena has been a slippery subject in the last few years. Now, administrators are trying to figure out what to do with the space.

Marcus Jackson, Campus Recreation Executive Director, said he’s all for doing what the students want, but it might come at a cost.

“We better have some kind of plan in place for, you know, the day that we flip the switch and nothing happens,” he said.

The Ice Arena on the U of I campus has been around since 1931. Jackson said keeping the old equipment running will require raising student fees, and administrators are trying to weigh the feasibility of keeping it open.

For student Ben Mazurek, it’s the reason he’s attending classes in Champaign-Urbana.

“I mean, I actually came to U of I to play hockey here,” he said. “So, I’m here because of the rink and, you know, it’s great that it’s here.”

Ashlyn Lane, who skates at the ice rink every week, said although she is a beginner, it has improved her experience at the U of I.

“It’s just a fun, relaxing place to be when things are high and intense — especially during finals week,” Lane said. “You can come skate, make friends. I met my friends here, so it’s definitely something I think we should keep around.”

Last year, the university let students vote on the ice rink’s fate to get an idea of what they wanted. The survey had four different options for the rink: keep it, install artificial turf, install multi-use courts, or “do nothing.” The majority voted for getting rid of the rink and putting in multi-use courts instead, but not everyone agrees with that outcome.

“I mean, it’d be really disappointing if the rink went away,” Mazurek said. “I feel bad for the guys that are here already. And, I mean, I’m sure it would only take a couple of years, but it’d just be super disappointing.”

In the end, Jackson said, the decision will be up to the students.

“So our ultimate goal, and this still is our goal now, is to put this issue in front of the student body and to have them vote on it once and for all,” he said.

Jackson said they’re going to have another survey for students soon, and they’ve had an audit of the building this week to see how much it would cost to keep the building running. He said they are waiting on the results.