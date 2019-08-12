Raising awareness about sex trafficking

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– Sex trafficking happens all over the world. It’s an issue many have heard about, but most victims do not even know it’s happened to them.

“Anything where something of value is exchanged for the sex. It doesn’t have to be money. It can be drugs. It can be a place to stay,” said Cindy Kuro. Cothern says she didn’t know what sex trafficking was until 4 years ago when the topic was discussed at a retreat. What she heard that day changed her life. “It was really like oh my goodness. This happened to me when I was 15,” said Cothern. Cothern met an older woman in Macon County when she was a teenager. She thought that she was going to babysit her kids. “But then it turned into this relationship where you can hang out at my house. I’ll buy you cigarettes. I’ll buy you alcohol. You can have your friends come over,” said Cothern.

The woman also let Cothern use her car to pick her up from parties. Cothern found out the lady had a drug addiction, and it didn’t take long for her to start asking for much more. “I need you to do these sexual favors for me because I cant pay for these drugs that I just did, and I felt like I owed it to her,” said Cothern. Before she knew it, she was paying for the drugs, with sex. Years later she decided she would use her trauma to help other people and joined the Set Free Movement Macon County. This summer members of their organization went to Hungary to learn more about what’s happening not just in Macon County but all over the world.

“If we can help raise awareness and educate the community, we realize that’s going to be a whole lot more impactful in the end if we can help prevent this issue from happening,” said Fritzgerald. “The best way to prevent it from happening is to know what it looks like,” said Cothern.