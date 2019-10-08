Raise awarded to animal control administrator

WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — Citing increased job duties, Iroquois County board members have upped the pay for the county’s animal control administrator.

The salary for Hany Youssef, who remains embroiled in a lawsuit filed by a former animal control warden who alleged that Youseff violated state and local law while performing his job duties, increased to $15,000 from $12,000 following Tuesday morning’s meeting.

County board vice chairman Lyle Behrends said a state law that requires animal control administrators to take care of cats merited the $3,000 increase.

Behrends said the vote to increase Youssef ’s pay was not unanimous.

Officials did not immediately respond to a request for a vote breakdown that included how each board member voted.

The next scheduled court date for the suit involving Youssef and two other county officials, filed last year, is slated for November 11.

The suit alleges that former animal control warden Jamie Fanning was fired in 2017 in retaliation for raising issues about how Youssef ran the animal control department. According to the suit, Fanning, hired in 2016, witnessed multiple state and local laws being violated, including the fact that dogs were regularly sent to kill shelters unnecessarily, and that Youssef double-billed the county for services.

Prior to her dismissal by the county, Fanning met with county board chairman John Shure and Marvin Stichnoth, chairman of the board’s tax committee to express her concerns.

Fanning said in the lawsuit the county declined to investigate Youssef further after she brought up her concerns.

Shure and Stichnoth are also defendants in the suit.