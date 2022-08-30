Rounds of heavy rain and storms pushed through parts of Central Illinois Monday afternoon and Monday Night. Here’s a look at some of the reports from the area.

NOTE: Some of these CoCoRaHS reports came from areas outside of towns. The nearest town was used to identify the location.

Learn more how you can become a CoCoRaHS observer and what the program does here.

HAVE A REPORT TO SHARE? CLICK HERE.

ILLINOIS:

Cass County:

Arenzville – 0.48″ Champaign County:

S. St. Joseph – 5.0″

N. St. Joseph – 4.5″

St. Joseph – 3.59″

Ogden – 3.50″

Flatville – 2.73″

Rantoul – 2.50″

N Homer – 2.50″

Sidney – 2.12″

Homer – 2.01″

Myra – 1.70″

East Urbana – 1.62″

Philo – 1.19″

Champaign – 0.77″

Mahomet – 0.35″ Christian County:

Edinburg – 0.40″

Morrisonville – 0.15″

Taylorville – 0.06″ Clark County:

Marshall – 0.80″ Coles County:

N Charleston 3.2″

Mattoon – 3.11″

Charleston – 2.12″ Crawford County:

Hutsonville – 0.13″ Cumberland County: De Witt County:

Clinton – 0.28″

Farmer City – 0.10″ Douglas County:

Brocton – 3.5″

Newman – 1.49″

Murdock – 1.05″

Tuscola – 0.54″ Edgar County:

Kansas – 2.33″

Paris – 2.0″ Effingham County:

Teutopolis – 1.58″ Fayette County: Ford County:

Gibson City – 0.45″ Iroquois County:

East Buckley – 3.20″

Buckley – 2.99″

Cissna Park – 2.20″

Gilman – 1.8″

Milford – 1.67″

Crescent City – 1.29″

Ashkum – 0.66″

Clifton – 0.98″

Chebanse – 0.87″ Jasper County:

Hunt City – 0.15″ Livingston County:

Saunemin – 0.70″

Chatsworth – 0.69″ Logan County:

Beason – 1.15″

Atlanta – 0.22″

Lincoln – 0.17″

Hartsburg – 0.11″ Macoupin County: Macon County:

Decatur – 1.55″

Warrensburg – 0.15″

Latham – 0.09″ McLean County:

Normal – 0.26″

CIRA – 0.14″

Bloomington – 0.12″

Menard County:

Athens – 0.57″

Petersburg – 0.43″ Montgomery County: Morgan County:

SE Jacksonville – 2.67″

Alexander – 2.5″

Jacksonville – 1.38″

Murrayville – 0.56″ Moultrie County:

Allenville – 2.4″

Atwood – 1.03″

Arthur – 0.94″

Lovington – 0.73″ Piatt County:

Bement – 0.14″ Sangamon County:

Chatham – 0.52″

Airport – 0.33″

SE Springfield – 0.10″

NE Springfield – 0.14″ Shelby County:

Shelbyville – 1.17″

Cowden – 0.05″ Vermilion County:

N of Fifthian – 7.00″

N of Oakwood – 7.00″

Potomac – 5.10″

Newtown – 5.10″

Fithian – 4.65″

Royal – 4.51″

Muncie – 4.28″

Bismarck – 3.03″

SW Hoopeston – 3.0″

East Lynn – 2.9″

Georgetown – 2.60″

Kickapoo SP – 2.25″

Lake Vermilion – 2.34″

Hoopeston – 1.91″

Airport – 1.34″

Danville – 1.17″



INDIANA:

Benton County:

Fountain County:

Covington – 0.78″

Parke County:

Rockville – 1.79″

Vermillion County:

Warren County: