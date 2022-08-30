Rounds of heavy rain and storms pushed through parts of Central Illinois Monday afternoon and Monday Night. Here’s a look at some of the reports from the area.
NOTE: Some of these CoCoRaHS reports came from areas outside of towns. The nearest town was used to identify the location.
ILLINOIS:
Cass County:
Arenzville – 0.48″
Champaign County:
S. St. Joseph – 5.0″
N. St. Joseph – 4.5″
St. Joseph – 3.59″
Ogden – 3.50″
Flatville – 2.73″
Rantoul – 2.50″
N Homer – 2.50″
Sidney – 2.12″
Homer – 2.01″
Myra – 1.70″
East Urbana – 1.62″
Philo – 1.19″
Champaign – 0.77″
Mahomet – 0.35″
Christian County:
Edinburg – 0.40″
Morrisonville – 0.15″
Taylorville – 0.06″
Clark County:
Marshall – 0.80″
Coles County:
N Charleston 3.2″
Mattoon – 3.11″
Charleston – 2.12″
Crawford County:
Hutsonville – 0.13″
Cumberland County:
De Witt County:
Clinton – 0.28″
Farmer City – 0.10″
Douglas County:
Brocton – 3.5″
Newman – 1.49″
Murdock – 1.05″
Tuscola – 0.54″
Edgar County:
Kansas – 2.33″
Paris – 2.0″
Effingham County:
Teutopolis – 1.58″
Fayette County:
Ford County:
Gibson City – 0.45″
Iroquois County:
East Buckley – 3.20″
Buckley – 2.99″
Cissna Park – 2.20″
Gilman – 1.8″
Milford – 1.67″
Crescent City – 1.29″
Ashkum – 0.66″
Clifton – 0.98″
Chebanse – 0.87″
Jasper County:
Hunt City – 0.15″
Livingston County:
Saunemin – 0.70″
Chatsworth – 0.69″
Logan County:
Beason – 1.15″
Atlanta – 0.22″
Lincoln – 0.17″
Hartsburg – 0.11″
Macoupin County:
Macon County:
Decatur – 1.55″
Warrensburg – 0.15″
Latham – 0.09″
McLean County:
Normal – 0.26″
CIRA – 0.14″
Bloomington – 0.12″
Menard County:
Athens – 0.57″
Petersburg – 0.43″
Montgomery County:
Morgan County:
SE Jacksonville – 2.67″
Alexander – 2.5″
Jacksonville – 1.38″
Murrayville – 0.56″
Moultrie County:
Allenville – 2.4″
Atwood – 1.03″
Arthur – 0.94″
Lovington – 0.73″
Piatt County:
Bement – 0.14″
Sangamon County:
Chatham – 0.52″
Airport – 0.33″
SE Springfield – 0.10″
NE Springfield – 0.14″
Shelby County:
Shelbyville – 1.17″
Cowden – 0.05″
Vermilion County:
N of Fifthian – 7.00″
N of Oakwood – 7.00″
Potomac – 5.10″
Newtown – 5.10″
Fithian – 4.65″
Royal – 4.51″
Muncie – 4.28″
Bismarck – 3.03″
SW Hoopeston – 3.0″
East Lynn – 2.9″
Georgetown – 2.60″
Kickapoo SP – 2.25″
Lake Vermilion – 2.34″
Hoopeston – 1.91″
Airport – 1.34″
Danville – 1.17″
INDIANA:
Benton County:
Fountain County:
Covington – 0.78″
Parke County:
Rockville – 1.79″
Vermillion County:
Warren County: