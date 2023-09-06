A round of heavy rain and storms pushed through our area early Wednesday Morning in Central Illinois. Here’s a look at storm total reports from viewers and from CoCoRaHS.

NOTE: Some of these CoCoRaHS reports came from areas outside of towns. The nearest town was used to identify the location.

Learn more how you can become a CoCoRaHS observer and what the program does here.

ILLINOIS:

Cass County:

Champaign County:
Champaign – 1.70″
Penfield – 1.45″
Urbana – 1.45″
Mahomet – 1.32″
SW Homer – 0.74″
Sidney – 0.71″
Rantoul – 0.70″
St. Joseph – 0.42″ 
Dewey – 0.12″ 

Christian County:
Pana – T

Clark County:
Marshall – 0.16″

Coles County:
Charleston – 0.04″

Crawford County:
Hutsonville -0.57″
Palestine – 0.33″

Cumberland County:

De Witt County:
Farmer City – 0.67″

Douglas County:
Tuscola – 0.43″
Camargo – 0.39″
Newman – 0.02″

Edgar County:
Chrisman – 0.06″

Effingham County:
Dieterich – 0.10″
Teutopolis – 0.03″

Fayette County:
St. Elmo – 0.01″

Ford County:
Gibson City –  0.37″

Iroquois County:
Clifton – 1.64″
Ashkum – 1.37″
Buckley – 0.92″
Watseka – 0.56″
Chebanse – 0.49″
Milford – 0.12″
Cissna Park – 0.05″

Jasper County:
Yale – 0.26″

Livingston County:
Emington – 0.40″
Flanagan – 0.07″
Chatsworth – 0.06″
Dwight – 0.03″

Logan County:
Beason – 0.42″
Hartsburg – 0.05″
Lincoln – 0.03″
Chestnut – 0.01″

Macoupin County:

Macon County:

McLean County:
Le Roy – 0.56″
Ellsworth – 0.43″
Cropsey – 0.31″
Saybrook – 0.30″
Danvers – 0.21″
Carlock 0.18″

Menard County:
Petersburg – T

Montgomery County:

Morgan County:
Jacksonville – 1.55″

Moultrie County:

Piatt County:
Monticello – 1.44″
White Heath – 0.91″
Mansfield -0.51″
Atwood – 0.23″
Bement – 0.02″

Sangamon County:

Shelby County:
Mode – T

Vermilion County:
Collison – 0.55″
Henning – 0.52″
Danville – 0.47″
Fithian – 0.40″
Georgetown – 0.11″
Hoopeston – 0.02″

INDIANA:

Benton County:

Fountain County:

Parke County:
Rockville – 0.15″

Vermillion County:
Newport – 0.31″

Warren County: