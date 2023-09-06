A round of heavy rain and storms pushed through our area early Wednesday Morning in Central Illinois. Here’s a look at storm total reports from viewers and from CoCoRaHS.

NOTE: Some of these CoCoRaHS reports came from areas outside of towns. The nearest town was used to identify the location.

ILLINOIS:

Cass County: Champaign County:

Champaign – 1.70″

Penfield – 1.45″

Urbana – 1.45″

Mahomet – 1.32″

SW Homer – 0.74″

Sidney – 0.71″

Rantoul – 0.70″

St. Joseph – 0.42″

Dewey – 0.12″ Christian County:

Pana – T Clark County:

Marshall – 0.16″ Coles County:

Charleston – 0.04″ Crawford County:

Hutsonville -0.57″

Palestine – 0.33″ Cumberland County: De Witt County:

Farmer City – 0.67″ Douglas County:

Tuscola – 0.43″

Camargo – 0.39″

Newman – 0.02″ Edgar County:

Chrisman – 0.06″ Effingham County:

Dieterich – 0.10″

Teutopolis – 0.03″ Fayette County:

St. Elmo – 0.01″ Ford County:

Gibson City – 0.37″ Iroquois County:

Clifton – 1.64″

Ashkum – 1.37″

Buckley – 0.92″

Watseka – 0.56″

Chebanse – 0.49″

Milford – 0.12″

Cissna Park – 0.05″ Jasper County:

Yale – 0.26″ Livingston County:

Emington – 0.40″

Flanagan – 0.07″

Chatsworth – 0.06″

Dwight – 0.03″ Logan County:

Beason – 0.42″

Hartsburg – 0.05″

Lincoln – 0.03″

Chestnut – 0.01″ Macoupin County: Macon County: McLean County:

Le Roy – 0.56″

Ellsworth – 0.43″

Cropsey – 0.31″

Saybrook – 0.30″

Danvers – 0.21″

Carlock 0.18″

Menard County:

Petersburg – T Montgomery County: Morgan County:

Jacksonville – 1.55″ Moultrie County:

Piatt County:

Monticello – 1.44″

White Heath – 0.91″

Mansfield -0.51″

Atwood – 0.23″

Bement – 0.02″ Sangamon County: Shelby County:

Mode – T Vermilion County:

Collison – 0.55″

Henning – 0.52″

Danville – 0.47″

Fithian – 0.40″

Georgetown – 0.11″

Hoopeston – 0.02″





INDIANA:

Benton County:



Fountain County:



Parke County:

Rockville – 0.15″

Vermillion County:

Newport – 0.31″

Warren County:

