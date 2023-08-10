A round of heavy rain and storms pushed through our area during the day Wednesday in Central Illinois. Here’s a look a storm total reports from viewers and from CoCoRaHS.
NOTE: Some of these CoCoRaHS reports came from areas outside of towns. The nearest town was used to identify the location.
Learn more how you can become a CoCoRaHS observer and what the program does here.
ILLINOIS:
Cass County:
Virginia – 1.24″”
Champaign County:
Villa Grove – 3.0″
Pesotum – 2.0″
Sadorus – 1.9″
Broadlands – 1.5″
Tolono – 1.2″
NE Urbana – 1.0″
Savoy – 0.92″
Homer – 0.83″
Ivesdale – 0.8″
Sidney – 0.77″
Thomasboro – 0.75″
SW Champaign – 0.69″
Champaign – 0.60″
Myra Ridge – 0.58″
Urbana (E) – 0.51″
Mahomet – 0.50″
St. Joseph – 0.50″
Lake of the Woods – 0.39″
Rantoul – 0.31″
Fisher – 0.24″
Christian County:
Mt Auburn – 4.2″
Taylorville – 1.5″
Morrisonville – 0.45″
Assumption – 0.35″
Pana – 0.19″
Clark County:
Marshall – 1.00″
Coles County:
Oakland – 2.75″
Charleston – 0.75″
Mattoon – 0.30″
Crawford County:
Cumberland County:
De Witt County:
Clinton – 1.12″
Farmer City – 0.62″
Douglas County:
Tuscola – 5.25″
Arcola – 4.0″
Atwood – 3.52″
Newman – 3.19″
Murdock – 2.73″
Camargo – 1.75″
Edgar County:
Paris – 1.15″
Ashmore – 0.4″
Effingham County:
Effingham – 0.07″
S Altamont – 0.02″
Fayette County:
Ford County:
Gibson City – 0.55″
Sibley – 0.4″
Iroquois County:
Cissna Park – 0.9″
Buckley – 0.89″
Clifton – 0.62″
Milford – 0.43″
Crescent City – 0.42″
Ashkum – 0.34″
Chebanse – 0.24″
Jasper County:
Hunt City – 0.23″
Livingston County:
Chatsworth – 0.25″
Dwight – 0.12″
Logan County:
Lincoln – 0.83″
Hartsburg – 0.45″
Macoupin County:
Macon County:
Blue Mound – 3.98″
Decatur – 3.97″
Decatur – 3.0″
Dalton City – 2.0″
Mt Zion – 1.68″
Niantic -1.23″
Forsyth – 1.1″
Warrensburg – 1.46″
McLean County:
Bellflower – 0.41″
Bloomington (S) – 0.38
Le Roy – 0.38″
Normal – 0.25″
Bloomington (SE) – 0.22″
Normal (NW) – 0.17″
Lexington – 0.15″
Danvers – 0.07″
Menard County:
Petersburg – 0.73″
Tallula – 0.43″
Montgomery County:
Morgan County:
Jacksonville – 1.55″
Moultrie County:
Arthur – 2.43″
Gays – 0.25″
Piatt County:
Monticello – 4.0″
Bement – 1.00″
Cerro Gordo – 0.86″
Sangamon County:
Rochester – 6.0″
Springfield (W) – 5.5″
Mechanicsburg – 4.75″
Fairgrounds – 4.75″
Springfield – 3.76″
Power Plant – 3.62″
Sherman – 3.10″
W Springfield – 2.90″
NE Springfield – 2.69
Riverton – 2.57″
Cantrall – 2.1″
Chatham – 2.08″
Shelby County:
Shelbyville – 0.04″
Vermilion County:
Georgetown – 1.28″
Catlin – 1.2″
Fithian – 1.1″
Lake Vermilion – 0.82″
Danville – 0.74″
Collison – 0.71″
Hoopeston – 0.15″