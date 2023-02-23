A round of rain and storms pushed through parts of Central Illinois Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Here’s a list of CoCoRaHS, ASOS sites and viewer reports.

NOTE: Some of these CoCoRaHS reports came from areas outside of towns. The nearest town was used to identify the location.

ILLINOIS:

Cass County:

1.67″ – Ashland

.49″ – Arenzville

Champaign County:

3.6″ – Foosland

2.38″ – Dewey

1.50″ – Champaign

1.49″ – Mahomet

1.41″ – Lake Of The Woods

1.40″ – Sidney

1.30″ – Homer

1.01″ -Urbana

1.17″ – St. Joseph

.81″ – Savoy

Christian County:

.60″ – Edinburg

.49″ – Pana

1.95″ – Clinton

1.73″ – Farmer City Douglas County:

.93″ – Tuscola

.75″ – Newman

Edgar County:

.71″ – Chrisman

Effingham County:

.69″ – Dieterich

.55″ – Effingham

4.6″ – Elliot

4.5″ – Gibson City

3.6″ – Melvin

3.46″ – Paxton Iroquois County:

4.5″- Cissna Park

3.35″ – Buckley

3.4″ – Milford

1.82″- Watseka

1.8″ – Ashkum

1.45″- Martinton

Jasper County:

.43″ – Yale

Livingston County:

1.25″ – Flanagan

2″ – Chatsworth

Logan County:

3.64″ – New Holland

2.98″ – Hartsburg

3.45″ – Lincoln

2.05″ – Beason

1.36″ – Chestnut



Macoupin County:

.49″ – Girard

Macon County:

1.13″ – Illiopolis

.96″ – Warrensburg

McLean County:

4.0″ – Bloomington

3.25″ -Saybrook

3.09″ – Heyworth

3.0″ – Le Roy

2.81″ -Heyworth

2.19″ – Normal

2.41″ – Ellisworth

2.35″ – Arrowsmith

1.64″ – Towanda

1.41″ – Colfax





Menard County:

2.69″ – Petersburg

Montgomery County:

1.10″ – Jacksonville

.90″ – Murrayville

.53″ – Lovington

.38″ – Arthur

Piatt County:

1.51″ – White Heath

1.14″ – Bement

Sangamon County:

.83″ – Springfield

.79″ – Riverton

Shelby County:

.41″ – Shelbyville

Vermilion County:

2.61″ – Hoopeston

1.67″ – Henning

1.67″ – Lake Danville

1.52″ – Collison

1.37″ – Georgetown

1.28″ – Fithian

1.20″ – Danville





INDIANA:

1.31″ – Covington

0.77″ – Rockville

