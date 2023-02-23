A round of rain and storms pushed through parts of Central Illinois Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Here’s a list of CoCoRaHS, ASOS sites and viewer reports.
NOTE: Some of these CoCoRaHS reports came from areas outside of towns. The nearest town was used to identify the location.
ILLINOIS:
Cass County:
1.67″ – Ashland
.49″ – Arenzville
Champaign County:
3.6″ – Foosland
2.38″ – Dewey
1.50″ – Champaign
1.49″ – Mahomet
1.41″ – Lake Of The Woods
1.40″ – Sidney
1.30″ – Homer
1.01″ -Urbana
1.17″ – St. Joseph
.81″ – Savoy
Christian County:
.60″ – Edinburg
.49″ – Pana
.20″ – Morrisonville
Clark County:
Coles County:
.7″ – Mattoon
Crawford County:
Cumberland County:
De Witt County:
1.95″ – Clinton
1.73″ – Farmer City
Douglas County:
.93″ – Tuscola
.75″ – Newman
Edgar County:
.71″ – Chrisman
Effingham County:
.69″ – Dieterich
.55″ – Effingham
.42″ – Watson
Fayette County:
Ford County:
4.6″ – Elliot
4.5″ – Gibson City
3.6″ – Melvin
3.46″ – Paxton
Iroquois County:
4.5″- Cissna Park
3.35″ – Buckley
3.4″ – Milford
1.82″- Watseka
1.8″ – Ashkum
1.45″- Martinton
Jasper County:
.43″ – Yale
Livingston County:
1.25″ – Flanagan
2″ – Chatsworth
Logan County:
3.64″ – New Holland
2.98″ – Hartsburg
3.45″ – Lincoln
2.05″ – Beason
1.36″ – Chestnut
Macoupin County:
.49″ – Girard
Macon County:
1.13″ – Illiopolis
.96″ – Warrensburg
McLean County:
4.0″ – Bloomington
3.25″ -Saybrook
3.09″ – Heyworth
3.0″ – Le Roy
2.81″ -Heyworth
2.19″ – Normal
2.41″ – Ellisworth
2.35″ – Arrowsmith
1.64″ – Towanda
1.41″ – Colfax
Menard County:
2.69″ – Petersburg
Montgomery County:
Morgan County:
1.10″ – Jacksonville
.90″ – Murrayville
Moultrie County:
.53″ – Lovington
.38″ – Arthur
Piatt County:
1.51″ – White Heath
1.14″ – Bement
Sangamon County:
.83″ – Springfield
.79″ – Riverton
Shelby County:
.41″ – Shelbyville
Vermilion County:
2.61″ – Hoopeston
1.67″ – Henning
1.67″ – Lake Danville
1.52″ – Collison
1.37″ – Georgetown
1.28″ – Fithian
1.20″ – Danville
INDIANA:
Benton County:
Fountain County:
1.31″ – Covington
Parke County:
0.77″ – Rockville
Vermillion County:
Warren County: