A round of rain and storms pushed through our area yesterday in Central Illinois. Here’s a look at storm total reports from viewers and from CoCoRaHS. NOTE: Some of these CoCoRaHS reports came from areas outside of towns. The nearest town was used to identify the location.
ILLINOIS:
Cass County:
Arenzville – 0.41″
Champaign County:
Sidney – 1.23″
Mahomet – 1.19″
Savoy – 1.13″
Urbana – 1.10″
Homer – 1.13″
St. Joseph – 1.05″
Champaign – 0.96″
Rantoul – 0.71″
Dewey – 0.85″
Christian County:
Edinburg – 1.55″
Pana – 1.52″
Taylorville -1.32″
Assumption – 1.10″
Morrisonville – 0.93″
Clark County:
Coles County:
Mattoon – 0.71″
Crawford County:
Hutsonville – 0.37″
Cumberland County:
De Witt County:
Waynesville -1.26″
Farmer City – 0.77″
Douglas County:
Tuscola – 1.16″
Camargo – 0.76″
Edgar County:
Chrisman – 0.64″
Effingham County:
Watson – 0.63″
Dieterich – 0.65″
Effingham – 0.42″
Fayette County:
St. Elmo – 0.66″
Ford County:
Gibson City – 1.56″
Iroquois County:
Martinton – 2.49″
Ashkum – 2.13″
Clifton – 1.94″
Chebanse – 1.80″
Watseka – 1.74″
Buckley – 0.83″
Jasper County:
Livingston County:
Chatsworth – 1.88″
Emington – 0.66″
Dwight – 0.64″
Flanagan – 0.29″
Logan County:
Chestnut – 1.44″
Mt. Pulaski – 1.26″
Lincoln – 1.07″
Hartsburg – 0.52″
Macoupin County:
Girard – 1.63″
Macon County:
Decatur – 1.29″
Waynesville -1.26″
Latham – 1.02″
Oreana – 0.98″
Illiopolis – 0.89″
McLean County:
Heyworth – 1.60″
Cooksville – 1.25″
Le Roy – 0.92″
Normal – 0.76″
Bloomington – 0.87″
Carlock – 0.77″
Menard County:
Petersburg – 1.19″
Tallula – 0.50″
Montgomery County:
Nokomis – 1.35″
Morgan County:
Jacksonville – 0.74″
Moultrie County:
Lovington – 1.58″
Arthur – 1.54″
Kirksville – 1.45″
Sullivan – 1.07″
Piatt County:
Cerro Gordo – 1.01″
Bement – 0.96″
Monticello – 0.90″
Mansfield – 0.74″
Sangamon County:
Chatham – 1.94″
Springfield – 1.21″
Riverton – 0.60″
Shelby County:
Shelbyville – 1.15″
Vermilion County:
Henning – 0.76″
Collison – 0.98″
Fithian – 0.94″
Danville – 0.56″
Georgetown – 0.45″
INDIANA:
Benton County:
Earl Park – 1.20″
Fountain County:
Covington – 0.35″
Parke County:
Rockville – 0.66″
Vermillion County:
Newport – 0.61″
Warren County: