A round of rain and storms pushed through our area yesterday in Central Illinois. Here’s a look at storm total reports from viewers and from CoCoRaHS. NOTE: Some of these CoCoRaHS reports came from areas outside of towns. The nearest town was used to identify the location.

Learn more how you can become a CoCoRaHS observer and what the program does here



ILLINOIS:

Cass County:

Arenzville – 0.41″ Champaign County:

Sidney – 1.23″

Mahomet – 1.19″

Savoy – 1.13″

Urbana – 1.10″

Homer – 1.13″

St. Joseph – 1.05″

Champaign – 0.96″

Rantoul – 0.71″

Dewey – 0.85″ Christian County:

Edinburg – 1.55″

Pana – 1.52″

Taylorville -1.32″

Assumption – 1.10″

Morrisonville – 0.93″ Clark County: Coles County:

Mattoon – 0.71″ Crawford County:

Hutsonville – 0.37″ Cumberland County: De Witt County:

Waynesville -1.26″

Farmer City – 0.77″ Douglas County:

Tuscola – 1.16″

Camargo – 0.76″ Edgar County:

Chrisman – 0.64″ Effingham County:

Watson – 0.63″

Dieterich – 0.65″

Effingham – 0.42″

Fayette County:

St. Elmo – 0.66″ Ford County:

Gibson City – 1.56″ Iroquois County:

Martinton – 2.49″

Ashkum – 2.13″

Clifton – 1.94″

Chebanse – 1.80″

Watseka – 1.74″

Buckley – 0.83″ Jasper County: Livingston County:

Chatsworth – 1.88″

Emington – 0.66″

Dwight – 0.64″

Flanagan – 0.29″ Logan County:

Chestnut – 1.44″

Mt. Pulaski – 1.26″

Lincoln – 1.07″

Hartsburg – 0.52″ Macoupin County:

Girard – 1.63″ Macon County:

Decatur – 1.29″

Latham – 1.02″

Oreana – 0.98″

Illiopolis – 0.89″ McLean County:

Heyworth – 1.60″

Cooksville – 1.25″

Le Roy – 0.92″

Normal – 0.76″

Bloomington – 0.87″

Carlock – 0.77″

Menard County:

Petersburg – 1.19″

Tallula – 0.50″ Montgomery County:

Nokomis – 1.35″ Morgan County:

Jacksonville – 0.74″ Moultrie County:

Lovington – 1.58″

Arthur – 1.54″

Kirksville – 1.45″

Sullivan – 1.07″ Piatt County:

Cerro Gordo – 1.01″

Bement – 0.96″

Monticello – 0.90″

Mansfield – 0.74″ Sangamon County:

Chatham – 1.94″

Springfield – 1.21″

Riverton – 0.60″ Shelby County:

Shelbyville – 1.15″ Vermilion County:

Henning – 0.76″

Collison – 0.98″

Fithian – 0.94″

Danville – 0.56″

Georgetown – 0.45″

INDIANA:

Benton County:

Earl Park – 1.20″

Fountain County:

Covington – 0.35″

Parke County:

Rockville – 0.66″

Vermillion County:

Newport – 0.61″

Warren County: