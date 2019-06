SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A rainbow flag is flying over the Illinois Statehouse for the first time ever. Governor Pritzker ordered the state to fly it for pride month.

House Majority Leader Greg Harris, an openly gay man, said, that flag in particular, “is very special, since it came from the Phoenix Center, the LGBTQ Community Center for Central Illinois.”

In a Facebook post, Pritzker said, “every Illinoisan should be proud of who they are, who they love or how they identify.”