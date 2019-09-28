Rain won’t delay a Day of Play

NORMAL, Ill. (WCIA) — A giant playground will transform the streets of Uptown Normal for children and parents to experience. That is not the only thing happening.

Families can enjoy stage performances, a bike rodeo, and touch-a-truck area with so much more planned.

Day of Play 2018 involved a giant sandbox for all to play in

Day of Play embodies the mission of “Inspiring the love of learning through the power of play.”

The whole day is free and designed to provide opportunities for kids and parents to play and learn together.

Worldwide Day of Play was created by the network, Nickelodeon to encourage families to turn off the screens and instead, go out and play.

Day of Play

September 28 10 a.m.

11 Uptown Circle, Normal Il

Here’s a schedule of planned events: