A round of rain and storms pushed through parts of Central Illinois overnight Monday into Tuesday morning. Here’s a list of CoCoRaHS, ASOS sites and viewer reports.
NOTE: Some of these CoCoRaHS reports came from areas outside of towns. The nearest town was used to identify the location.
Learn more how you can become a CoCoRaHS observer and what the program does here.
HAVE A REPORT TO SHARE? CLICK HERE.
ILLINOIS:
Cass County:
Arenzville – 0.15″
Champaign County:
Brownfield Woods – 1.0″
SE Urbana – 0.98″
NE Urbana – 0.75″
Homer – 0.74″
Ogden – 0.74″
Philo – 0.74″
Mahomet – 0.67″
S Champaign – 0.66″
N Mahomet – 0.65″
Sidney – 0.65″
Willard Airport – 0.61″
Lake of the Woods – 0.59″
W Champaign – 0.59″
Fisher – 0.41″
Rantoul – 0.40″
Christian County:
Pana – 1.64″
Assumption – 1.06″
Taylorville – 0.72″
Morrisonville – 0.68″
Edinburg – 0.49″
Clark County:
Coles County:
Charleston – 0.66″
Mattoon – 0.54″
Crawford County:
Hutsonville – 0.54″
Cumberland County:
De Witt County:
Farmer City – 0.55″
Douglas County:
Tuscola – 1.67″
Newman – 1.35″
Edgar County:
Paris – 0.21″
Effingham County:
Effingham Airport – 1.27″
Watson – 0.84″
Fayette County:
Ford County:
Gibson City – 0.31″
Iroquois County:
Cissna Park – 0.50″
Milford – 0.46″
Crescent City – 0.30″
Buckley – 0.29″
Ashkum – 0.29″
Jasper County:
Hunt City – 0.64″
Livingston County:
Pontiac – 0.25″
Logan County:
Mt. Pulaski – 0.63″
Beason – 0.37″
Latham – 0.33″
Lincoln – 0.18″
Macoupin County:
Girard – 0.63″
Macon County:
Airport – 0.65″
Warrensburg – 0.60″
Niantic – 0.28″
McLean County:
Empire – 0.44″
Bellflower – 0.33″
Le Roy – 0.28″
Downs – 0.25″
Heyworth – 0.21″
S Bloomington – 0.15″
Normal – 0.14″
CIRA – 0.14″
Danvers – 0.12″
Menard County:
Athens – 0.24″
Petersburg – 0.13″
Montgomery County:
Morgan County:
Murrayville – 0.44″
SE Jacksonville – 0.34″
Jacksonville – 0.26″
Airport – 0.17″
Moultrie County:
Piatt County:
Bement – 0.72″
Allerton – 0.62″
Mansfield – 0.48″
Sangamon County:
SE Springfield – 0.41″
Sherman – 0.37″
Springfield – 0.35″
Chatham – 0.33″
W Springfield – 0.25″
Shelby County:
Shelbyville – 1.58″
Cowden – 0.73″
Vermilion County:
Georgetown – 1.21″
Danville – 0.89″
Fithian – 0.81″
Muncie – 0.77″
Airport – 0.72″
Collison – 0.63″
Lake Vermilion – 0.60″
Hoopeston – 0.52″
Bismarck – 0.48″
INDIANA:
Benton County:
Fountain County:
Covington – 1.37″
Parke County:
Rockville – 0.48″
Vermillion County:
Warren County: