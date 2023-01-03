A round of rain and storms pushed through parts of Central Illinois overnight Monday into Tuesday morning. Here’s a list of CoCoRaHS, ASOS sites and viewer reports.

NOTE: Some of these CoCoRaHS reports came from areas outside of towns. The nearest town was used to identify the location.

ILLINOIS:

Cass County:

Arenzville – 0.15″ Champaign County:

Brownfield Woods – 1.0″

SE Urbana – 0.98″

NE Urbana – 0.75″

Homer – 0.74″

Ogden – 0.74″

Philo – 0.74″

Mahomet – 0.67″

S Champaign – 0.66″

N Mahomet – 0.65″

Sidney – 0.65″

Willard Airport – 0.61″

Lake of the Woods – 0.59″

W Champaign – 0.59″

Fisher – 0.41″

Rantoul – 0.40″

Pana – 1.64″

Assumption – 1.06″

Taylorville – 0.72″

Morrisonville – 0.68″

Charleston – 0.66″

Mattoon – 0.54″

Farmer City – 0.55″ Douglas County:

Tuscola – 1.67″

Newman – 1.35″

Paris – 0.21″

Effingham Airport – 1.27″

Gibson City – 0.31″ Iroquois County:

Cissna Park – 0.50″

Milford – 0.46″

Crescent City – 0.30″

Buckley – 0.29″

Ashkum – 0.29″

Hunt City – 0.64″ Livingston County:

Pontiac – 0.25″ Logan County:

Mt. Pulaski – 0.63″

Beason – 0.37″

Latham – 0.33″

Lincoln – 0.18″

Girard – 0.63″ Macon County:

Airport – 0.65″

Warrensburg – 0.60″

Niantic – 0.28″ McLean County:

Empire – 0.44″

Bellflower – 0.33″

Le Roy – 0.28″

Downs – 0.25″

Heyworth – 0.21″

S Bloomington – 0.15″

Normal – 0.14″

CIRA – 0.14″

Danvers – 0.12″





Menard County:

Athens – 0.24″

Murrayville – 0.44″

SE Jacksonville – 0.34″

Jacksonville – 0.26″

Bement – 0.72″

Allerton – 0.62″

Mansfield – 0.48″ Sangamon County:

SE Springfield – 0.41″

Sherman – 0.37″

Springfield – 0.35″

Chatham – 0.33″

W Springfield – 0.25″

Shelbyville – 1.58″

Cowden – 0.73″

Georgetown – 1.21″

Danville – 0.89″

Fithian – 0.81″

Muncie – 0.77″

Airport – 0.72″

Collison – 0.63″

Lake Vermilion – 0.60″

Hoopeston – 0.52″

Bismarck – 0.48″

INDIANA:

Benton County:

Covington – 1.37″

Rockville – 0.48″

