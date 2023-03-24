Multiple rounds of rain and storms pushed through parts of Central Illinois this week. Here’s a list of CoCoRaHS, ASOS sites, and viewer reports.

NOTE: Some of these CoCoRaHS reports came from areas outside of towns. The nearest town was used to identify the location.

Learn more how you can become a CoCoRaHS observer and what the program does here.

ILLINOIS:

Cass County:
Arenzville -.34 ”

Champaign County:
Urbana – 1.09″
St. Joseph – .99″
Homer – .84″
Rantoul – .75″
Savoy – .56″
Sidney – .53″
Mahomet – .48″
Broadlands – .48″

Christian County:
Pana – 1.53″
Morrisonville -.88″
Edinburg -.71″

Clark County:
Marshall – 2.87″

Coles County:
Matton – 1.99″

Crawford County:
Palestine – 1.95″
Hutsonville- 1.81″

Cumberland County:

De Witt County:
Farmer City .53″
Clinton – .41″

Douglas County:
Newman – 1.01″
Tuscola – .87″

Edgar County:
Chrisman – 1.08″

Effingham County:
Effingham – 2.68″
Watson – 1.82″

Fayette County:

Ford County:
Gibson City – 1.63″

Iroquois County:
Clifton – 1.78″
Cissna Park 1.78″
Milford – 1.46″
Buckley – 1.18″
Ashkum – 1.07″
Watseka – 1.05″

Jasper County:
Yale – 2.00″

Livingston County:
Chatsworth – 1.09″
Flanagan -.72″

Logan County:
Chestnut – 1.23″
Hartsburg – .66″
Lincoln – .58″

Macoupin County:
Girard -.73″

Macon County:
Warrensburg – .35″
Illiopolis – .29″

McLean County:
Bloomington – 1.79″
Danvers – 1.35″
Lexington – 1.32″
Normal – 1.23″
Le Roy – 0.80″
Heyworth – .58″
Saybrook – .52″





Menard County:
Petersburg – .69″

Montgomery County:

Morgan County:
Jacksonville .76″

Moultrie County:
Lovington – .65″

Piatt County:
White Heath – .64″
Bement – .52″
Cerro Gordo – .41″

Sangamon County:
Springfield – .75″

Shelby County:
Mode – 2.10″
Shelbyville 1.90″

Vermilion County:
Hoopeston -1.41″
Lake Danville – 1.14″
Danville – 1.04″
Henning – .67″
Fithian -.53″
Georgetown -.46″

INDIANA:

Benton County:

Fountain County:
Covington – 1.02″

Parke County:
Rockville – 1.32″

Vermillion County:

Warren County: