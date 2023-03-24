Multiple rounds of rain and storms pushed through parts of Central Illinois this week. Here’s a list of CoCoRaHS, ASOS sites, and viewer reports.

NOTE: Some of these CoCoRaHS reports came from areas outside of towns. The nearest town was used to identify the location.

Learn more how you can become a CoCoRaHS observer and what the program does here.

ILLINOIS:

Cass County:

Arenzville -.34 ” Champaign County:

Urbana – 1.09″

St. Joseph – .99″

Homer – .84″

Rantoul – .75″

Savoy – .56″

Sidney – .53″

Mahomet – .48″

Broadlands – .48″ Christian County:

Pana – 1.53″

Morrisonville -.88″

Edinburg -.71″ Clark County:

Marshall – 2.87″ Coles County:

Matton – 1.99″ Crawford County:

Palestine – 1.95″

Hutsonville- 1.81″ Cumberland County: De Witt County:

Farmer City .53″

Clinton – .41″ Douglas County:

Newman – 1.01″

Tuscola – .87″ Edgar County:

Chrisman – 1.08″ Effingham County:

Effingham – 2.68″

Watson – 1.82″ Fayette County:

Ford County:

Gibson City – 1.63″ Iroquois County:

Clifton – 1.78″

Cissna Park 1.78″

Milford – 1.46″

Buckley – 1.18″

Ashkum – 1.07″

Watseka – 1.05″ Jasper County:

Yale – 2.00″ Livingston County:

Chatsworth – 1.09″

Flanagan -.72″ Logan County:

Chestnut – 1.23″

Hartsburg – .66″

Lincoln – .58″ Macoupin County:

Girard -.73″ Macon County:

Warrensburg – .35″

Illiopolis – .29″ McLean County:

Bloomington – 1.79″

Danvers – 1.35″

Lexington – 1.32″

Normal – 1.23″

Le Roy – 0.80″

Heyworth – .58″

Saybrook – .52″











Menard County:

Petersburg – .69″ Montgomery County: Morgan County:

Jacksonville .76″ Moultrie County:

Lovington – .65″ Piatt County:

White Heath – .64″

Bement – .52″

Cerro Gordo – .41″ Sangamon County:

Springfield – .75″ Shelby County:

Mode – 2.10″

Shelbyville 1.90″ Vermilion County:

Hoopeston -1.41″

Lake Danville – 1.14″

Danville – 1.04″

Henning – .67″

Fithian -.53″

Georgetown -.46″

INDIANA:

Benton County:

Fountain County:

Covington – 1.02″

Parke County:

Rockville – 1.32″

Vermillion County:

Warren County: