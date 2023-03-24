Multiple rounds of rain and storms pushed through parts of Central Illinois this week. Here’s a list of CoCoRaHS, ASOS sites, and viewer reports.
NOTE: Some of these CoCoRaHS reports came from areas outside of towns. The nearest town was used to identify the location.
Learn more how you can become a CoCoRaHS observer and what the program does here.
ILLINOIS:
Cass County:
Arenzville -.34 ”
Champaign County:
Urbana – 1.09″
St. Joseph – .99″
Homer – .84″
Rantoul – .75″
Savoy – .56″
Sidney – .53″
Mahomet – .48″
Broadlands – .48″
Christian County:
Pana – 1.53″
Morrisonville -.88″
Edinburg -.71″
Clark County:
Marshall – 2.87″
Coles County:
Matton – 1.99″
Crawford County:
Palestine – 1.95″
Hutsonville- 1.81″
Cumberland County:
De Witt County:
Farmer City .53″
Clinton – .41″
Douglas County:
Newman – 1.01″
Tuscola – .87″
Edgar County:
Chrisman – 1.08″
Effingham County:
Effingham – 2.68″
Watson – 1.82″
Fayette County:
Ford County:
Gibson City – 1.63″
Iroquois County:
Clifton – 1.78″
Cissna Park 1.78″
Milford – 1.46″
Buckley – 1.18″
Ashkum – 1.07″
Watseka – 1.05″
Jasper County:
Yale – 2.00″
Livingston County:
Chatsworth – 1.09″
Flanagan -.72″
Logan County:
Chestnut – 1.23″
Hartsburg – .66″
Lincoln – .58″
Macoupin County:
Girard -.73″
Macon County:
Warrensburg – .35″
Illiopolis – .29″
McLean County:
Bloomington – 1.79″
Danvers – 1.35″
Lexington – 1.32″
Normal – 1.23″
Le Roy – 0.80″
Heyworth – .58″
Saybrook – .52″
Menard County:
Petersburg – .69″
Montgomery County:
Morgan County:
Jacksonville .76″
Moultrie County:
Lovington – .65″
Piatt County:
White Heath – .64″
Bement – .52″
Cerro Gordo – .41″
Sangamon County:
Springfield – .75″
Shelby County:
Mode – 2.10″
Shelbyville 1.90″
Vermilion County:
Hoopeston -1.41″
Lake Danville – 1.14″
Danville – 1.04″
Henning – .67″
Fithian -.53″
Georgetown -.46″
INDIANA:
Benton County:
Fountain County:
Covington – 1.02″
Parke County:
Rockville – 1.32″
Vermillion County:
Warren County: