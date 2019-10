URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Despite the weather, students took to the streets Friday afternoon for their annual homecoming parade.

Decked out in orange and black, the tiger faithful loaded up floats for the event. With a rendition of ‘On Urbana,’ the band got those watching into the mood.

Urbana hosts Peoria Richwoods Friday night at 7:00 p.m. for the homecoming game.