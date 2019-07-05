Rain causes delay for race fans

MACON, Ill. (WCIA) — Business in Macon has taken a hit this year thanks to bad weather driving away race fans.



Macon Speedway can see up to 3,000 spectators on its biggest race nights, but five events this year have been cancelled because of the weather. Track owner Bob Sargent says they usually only have two to three rain outs per year.



Local restaurants and bars say a portion of their weekend revenue comes from visitors heading to the race. The speedway has four full-time workers with local high school students working seasonally.