Railroad work expected to start

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Office of Public Works announced that all lanes on southbound 5th Street will be closed between Bergen Street and Rafter starting at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10.

The closure is for emergency track repairs being completed by Union Pacific. The closure will last through Friday, July 12 at 5:00 p.m.

Motorist and pedestrians traveling southbound from North Grand are advised to use 9th Street. Access to all business and residences will be maintained. Access to 5th Street from Bergen Street will remain open at all times.