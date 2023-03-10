WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — The area near Walnut and Kay Streets was shut down for hours Thursday after a truck towing a trailer damaged part of the railroad tracks.

The tracks affected are operated by Union Pacific, their workers were out today making repairs. IDOT was also called in to help direct traffic flow. Watseka Police Department Sergeant Mark Harris told WCIA one lane was blocked.



He says it took crews about four and half hours to clean things up. The road is now accessible again. Harris emphasizes this section of town is an important area for travel.

“We have both Route 1 and Route 24, that are major highways here in Watseka, run right through town, so there’s a lot of semi traffic and stuff that go through town, stop lights and stuff. It can back up pretty easily during the day when most people are out,” Sergeant Harris said.

Sergeant Harris says he’s thankful to Union Pacific workers for their hard work repairing the tracks. More repairs are still needed, but in the meantime, traffic is flowing. Additionally, a couple other concrete blocks still need to be fixed.