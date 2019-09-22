Railroad Days at museum

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) —

The event has been going on for over 20 years and is ran by volunteers.

One of the trains featured the museum’s restored steam locomotive. Participants were able to ride passenger and freight trains on the former Illinois Central and Illinois Terminal main lines all while caboose hopping.

“I saw a kid dressed up as an engineer, the striped bibs, the hat, the scarf. And just to see the look in his eyes when he sees the trains go by, the smiles. That really does it for me, I like that,” Bill Crisp, Event Chairmen for Railroad Days, says while describing his favorite part of the day.

