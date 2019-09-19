Rail Safety Week approaching

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Local, state and federal agencies are raising awareness ahead of the sixth annual Rail Safety Week starting Sunday. They’re looking to educate while preventing injuries and fatalities among vehicle drivers and pedestrians.

In 2018, there were more than 2,200 railroad crossing collisions involving vehicles nationwide resulting in more than 560 injuries and more than 170 fatalities.

In Illinois, the numbers are 109 collisions resulting in 34 injuries and 17 fatalities. In addition, there were 44 trespassing incidents on railroad property in the state resulting in 18 injuries and 26 fatalities.

Last year, Illinois ranked second nationally in grade crossing fatalities and fifth in trespassing fatalities.

