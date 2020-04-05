Rail relocation project gets new funding

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — While many operations are shut down due to Coronavirus, construction crews are still hard at work on the Springfield rail construction project.

The city just received another 33 million dollars in funding from the Illinois Commerce Commission.

That money will allow the crews to finish building new underpasses at several points along the city’s east side.

“We have been talking about doing something with our rail lines since the 1920s,” Jim Moll with Hansen Professional Services said. “So its been 100 years in the process now. right now we have completed the underpass at Carpenter Street, and we are working Ash Street, and we are working on this one at Laurel and hope to have this one open by the end of the year.”

There are still a few more rounds of funding the city needs moving ahead to completely finish the project.

The project is on pace to finish by 2025.