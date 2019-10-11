Raiders take home first state baseball championship

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One school has a reason to be excited this week. The St. Matthew Raiders won the IESA 1A State Baseball Championship on Monday. It’s their first state title for the sport.

“The kids played absolutely outstanding all year long,” said Scott Runyan, Athletic Director. “The way they handled themselves on and off the field the whole season was outstanding.”

The beat the Our Saviour Shamrocks from Jacksonville 9-2, and finished the season 18-2.

The school held an assembly to celebrate the win, and to congratulate the team. The players were met with cheers, signs and applause. One player said it took everyone to make it to first place.

“We didn’t have like, one bad player,” said Cole Kemper, 8th grade. “One through nine, we were a very good team.”

Kemper said he also sees good things for the team’s future.

“I hope that the team that we have now, going into high school, can do some good things later on.”