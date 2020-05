CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- While many places like Goodwill and Salvation Army have closed their brick and mortar stores during the stay-at-home order, there is an organization in Champaign and Urbana that is still accepting clothing and furniture donations during this time.

"It has been pretty crazy over the last month with people dropping stuff off here," said Director Nathan Montgomery. People are packing the parking lot of Salt and Light Grocery and Thrift Store, lining up to donate their used items. Unlike other organizations that normally accept clothes and furniture for resale, this business was given the all-clear to stay open during the pandemic. "What we've done is set up a contactless drive through. We have large boxes set up outside that are labeled so people can just pull through the drive through at either location, drop off the stuff and never have to actually interact with anyone," said Montgomery.