Radio control airplanes club hosts annual barnstormers event

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)- The Champaign County Radio Control club held their Barnstormers event which has been going on for more than a decade. They flew different kinds of RC airplanes over their range. Designs ranged from WW1 to simple colors. Members took turns flying their planes through the sky as spectators watched.

President of the club Mark Overmier said many don’t get to see the types of planes they fly. “A lot of the time you get to see an aircraft that you may not have seen somewhere else so you may see videos on YouTube see the pictures in the magazine, and you were interested in these types of air craft but now you get to see in person”, said Overmier.

If you’re interested in joining the club you can find more information on their website.