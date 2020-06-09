Racial reconciliation Q & A

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) In a time when the world feels so divided…One church wants to have a discussion on reconciling.

The Vineyard Church of Central Illinois is hosting a Q & A on racial reconciliation on Facebook today. This will be a candid conversation that addresses questions and concerns regarding the racial tensions in country, and will give practical ways to move towards change.

The panel will be live at 8:00 p.m. and everyone is welcome.

Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/281235163060550/