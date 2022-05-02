CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – After three long years, runners flocked to Champaign-Urbana for the Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend, and the race staff said they’re ‘relieved’ with its success.

Director Jan Seeley said it went smoothly for the most part, but a few things caught runners and staff off-guard.

“We had race weekend, full stop. Right there, we had it,” she said.

She said it was unusually humid this year, and not all runners have trained in similar weather conditions. The medical staff was busy, but it was nothing they couldn’t handle – and everyone was okay.

After cancelling the full marathon, they knew the number of runners would be lower. But, Seeley said an unexpected number had to drop out because they caught COVID-19 just before the weekend.

“On top of the 500-plus people who couldn’t participate because they did or wouldn’t meet our COVID requirements and we deferred them all to next year… we had just a flood of people that became ill last week… I think we would’ve been about 15,000 runners… so we’re just happy that we got the over 10,000 that we did,” Seeley said.

She said there was also a noticably high no-show rate, but overall, the turnout was good.

She’s not sure if the full marathon will be back next year. But if it returns, it may be a double-loop of the half marathon route.

They’ve already chosen the dates for the 2023 Illinois Race Weekend: April 27-29.