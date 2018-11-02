Race to replace sheriff

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — In four weeks, a tenured sheriff will step down. In four days, his successor will be named.

Two men are looking to fill the shoes of soon-to-be former Champaign County Sheriff Dan Walsh. He’s served 16-years.

Chief Deputy Allen Jones is the Republican nominee for the job. Dustin Heuerman, a former deputy sheriff and criminal justice professional, is the Democratic nominee.

Both have years of experience in criminal justice and law enforcement.

Jones says his diverse experience within the department and relationships with other members of law enforcement make him the best fit.

Heuerman says voters should choose him because he’ll bring diverse representation and progressive change to the role.

Both candidates agree the biggest issue facing the county is gun violence.

Jones added he wants to expand resources for mental health and substance abuse treatment. Heuerman mentioned a reduction in training for area officers and deputies as an issue.