URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Part of Race Street in Urbana will be closed off to traffic starting Wednesday morning, city officials announced.

The northbound lane of the street between Elm and Main Streets will close at 7 a.m. Ameren crews are going to be replacing an electrical manhole, officials said, requiring the northbound lane to be closed for the remainder of Wednesday and most of Thursday.

Northbound Race between Elm and Main will reopen at 5 p.m. on Thursday. Local traffic will be allowed to access their properties until then.

Drivers are advised to drive carefully through this and all other construction areas. The city thanked them in advance for their patience and cooperation.