Race for circuit clerk

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– Two Republicans are running to replace Lois Durbin as Circuit Clerk in Macon County. Jennifer Yborra and Sherry Doty both work at the clerk’s office now. Yborra has been there 6 years. Doty has worked at the courthouse for 35 years. The outgoing circuit clerk, Lois Durbin backed Doty for the job.

“People run for four different reasons I’ve found out. One is they’re a politician. One is it’s revenge, a digruntled employee. Another reason is they want power money, and the fourth reason is they love their job. I’m the 4th. I love my job,” said Doty. “I’m taking my outside experience of serving and being in this community along with my inside working knowledge of the office, and I want to bring fresh innovative ideas to enhance our services,” said Yborra.