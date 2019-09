SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — For the second time, the Bettenhausen 100 has been canceled due to weather. The United States Auto Club (USAC) Silver Crown Series and the DIRTcar Modified hot laps were scheduled to race this Sunday afternoon.

With the rain Springfield area received on Saturday, the event was canceled. Along with Sunday’s forecast showing a near 100% chance of rain.

The cancellation marks the second time the event has been unable to run due to weather.