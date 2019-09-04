R. Kelly due in court

FILE – In this June 26, 2019, file photo, Musician R. Kelly departs from the Leighton Criminal Court building after a status hearing in his criminal sexual abuse trial in Chicago. Fighting federal child sex crime charges is already proving to be a different experience for Kelly than when he successfully fought child pornography charges in state court. A judge ordered him held in federal custody without bond Tuesday, instead of releasing him on bond as before his 2008 trial. (AP Photo/Amr Alfiky, File)

CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — R. Kelly is expected to appear at a federal court status hearing Wednesday, a day after jail personnel moved him into the general inmate population following a complaint from his attorneys he was being held in solitary in a restrictive section of jail.

Questions about the singer’s jail conditions could still come up at Wednesday’s hearing in court, but prosecutors say the issue is moot given Kelly’s transfer out of the restrictive unit Tuesday.

Authorities initially worried other inmates could try to hurt the Grammy Award-winner because of his celebrity status or because he is accused of sexually assaulting minors.

Defense attorneys said Kelly had initial misgivings about entering the general population but changed his mind after experiencing conditions in the special unit.

Kelly faces sexual misconduct charges in Illinois, Minnesota and New York.