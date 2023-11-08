RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A national qualifier for quadball — a sport inspired by the game of “quidditch” featured in the famed Harry Potter book series — will be held in Rantoul.

The competition will be held in Champaign County for the first time on Nov. 18 and Nov. 19. Eighteen college and adult club teams from across the country will face off at the Rantoul Family Sports Complex (744 Murry Road) for qualification at the US Quadball Cup. The event has the potential to generate over $320,000 for Champaign County, including hotel stays for over 350 incoming athletes.

Quadball is played by around 600 teams across almost 40 countries. The game originated from students at Middlebury College in Vermont, who mixed together rules from J.K. Rowling’s magical book series as well as elements from rugby, dodgeball and flag football. Teams of seven hold onto brooms, keeping them between their legs while tackling opponents or passing and catching the ball.

“We’re thrilled to host the US Quadball National Qualifier at the Rantoul Sports Complex,” said Mark Brown, Director of Sports, Events, and Film for Experience Champaign-Urbana. “This festival atmosphere will introduce this truly unique and fun sport to our community and present opportunities for growth in Quadball in our area.”

From 7:00 p.m. to 10:0 p.m. on Nov. 17, there will be an opportunity to ask questions and meet US Quadball team members at The Fringe (849 Stone Ridge Drive).

On Nov. 18, people will gather at 10:00 a.m. at the Rantoul Family Sports Complex to watch the first game. Spectators are asked to bring their own chairs.

The final quadball game will follow an 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. event on Nov. 19. People can try the Quadball Combine to test their quadball skills and learn the basics of the game on a league official pitch. Registration can be done online or in-person. Afterwards, teams will have a chance to earn a bid for the 2024 US Quadball Cup.

Game tickets are $5 online or $10 at the door. To learn more about quadball, visit usquadball.org.